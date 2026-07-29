ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Issues Q2 2027 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.0M-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

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ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock traded down $19.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.89. 9,039,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,574,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.00. The company has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 3.76. ARM has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $452.70.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ARM has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.430-0.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ARM will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of ARM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ARM from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on ARM from $265.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ARM from $470.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ARM from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $297.65.

Read Our Latest Report on ARM

Insider Activity at ARM

In other news, insider William Abbey sold 6,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.72, for a total transaction of $2,644,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,131.36. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total value of $4,439,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 216,049 shares of company stock worth $52,101,605 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,850 shares of the company's stock worth $265,279,000 after acquiring an additional 654,727 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ARM by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,925,000 after acquiring an additional 631,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,364,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 452,725 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 687.1% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 472,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,603,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ARM by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,137 shares of the company's stock worth $135,887,000 after purchasing an additional 382,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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