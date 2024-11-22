ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 0.1% - Time to Sell?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $131.90 and last traded at $133.05. Approximately 1,090,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,649,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARM. HSBC lowered ARM from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ARM from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.86.

The company has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.75, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 5.40. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.20.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

