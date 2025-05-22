Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

AWI opened at $155.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Armstrong World Industries's revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company's stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

