Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARQQ traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 1,900,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,462. The business's fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. Arqit Quantum has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $52.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ - Free Report) by 222.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,550 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Arqit Quantum worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company's stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

