Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 6.1% - What's Next?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.59 and last traded at $54.18. Approximately 539,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,073,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.56.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,424,270. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,525,000. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. CWM LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,685 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 60,018 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

