Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 11,800 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $216,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 196,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,608,009.86. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, K Charles Janac sold 32,988 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $605,329.80.

On Wednesday, March 25th, K Charles Janac sold 7,012 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $126,426.36.

On Tuesday, March 10th, K Charles Janac sold 9,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $131,940.00.

On Monday, March 9th, K Charles Janac sold 41,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $582,610.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, K Charles Janac sold 2,756 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $41,422.68.

On Monday, February 9th, K Charles Janac sold 47,244 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $718,581.24.

On Thursday, January 15th, K Charles Janac sold 17,884 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $319,050.56.

On Tuesday, January 13th, K Charles Janac sold 2,116 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $37,643.64.

On Thursday, January 8th, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $829,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, K Charles Janac sold 11,145 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $188,350.50.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 370,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,268. The firm has a market cap of $829.37 million, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 109.6% in the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 872.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 737,281 shares of the company's stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 661,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 598,840 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 725.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 621,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 546,341 shares during the period. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $5,755,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arteris from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIP

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company's core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

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