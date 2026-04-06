Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $159,008.85 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 9,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $159,008.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 208,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,680,536.85. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, K Charles Janac sold 11,800 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $216,412.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, K Charles Janac sold 32,988 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $605,329.80.

On Wednesday, March 25th, K Charles Janac sold 7,012 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $126,426.36.

On Tuesday, March 10th, K Charles Janac sold 9,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $131,940.00.

On Monday, March 9th, K Charles Janac sold 41,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $582,610.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, K Charles Janac sold 2,756 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $41,422.68.

On Monday, February 9th, K Charles Janac sold 47,244 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $718,581.24.

On Thursday, January 15th, K Charles Janac sold 17,884 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $319,050.56.

On Tuesday, January 13th, K Charles Janac sold 2,116 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $37,643.64.

On Thursday, January 8th, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $829,000.00.

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Arteris Price Performance

Arteris stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 370,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. Analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIP shares. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on Arteris in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arteris from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company's core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

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