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Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $159,008.85 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
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Key Points

  • Arteris CEO K. Charles Janac sold 9,009 shares on April 2 at $17.65 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding, reducing his ownership by 4.14% to 208,529 shares (valued at about $3.68M); the sale was disclosed in an SEC filing.
  • Janac has conducted numerous additional insider sales since January, totaling more than $3.7 million across multiple transactions.
  • Arteris stock trades around $18.24 (near its 52-week high of $19.85); analysts are mixed with a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.17.
  • Interested in Arteris? Here are five stocks we like better.

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 9,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $159,008.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 208,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,680,536.85. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 6th, K Charles Janac sold 11,800 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $216,412.00.
  • On Thursday, March 26th, K Charles Janac sold 32,988 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $605,329.80.
  • On Wednesday, March 25th, K Charles Janac sold 7,012 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $126,426.36.
  • On Tuesday, March 10th, K Charles Janac sold 9,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $131,940.00.
  • On Monday, March 9th, K Charles Janac sold 41,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $582,610.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 10th, K Charles Janac sold 2,756 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $41,422.68.
  • On Monday, February 9th, K Charles Janac sold 47,244 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $718,581.24.
  • On Thursday, January 15th, K Charles Janac sold 17,884 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $319,050.56.
  • On Tuesday, January 13th, K Charles Janac sold 2,116 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $37,643.64.
  • On Thursday, January 8th, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $829,000.00.

Arteris Price Performance

Arteris stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 370,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. Analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIP shares. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on Arteris in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arteris from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company's core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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