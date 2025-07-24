Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Justin Rosenstein Sells 966,576 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) Director Justin Rosenstein sold 966,576 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $14,537,303.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,797,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,148,248.64. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Justin Rosenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Justin Rosenstein sold 729,228 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $10,996,758.24.

On Monday, July 21st, Justin Rosenstein sold 195,131 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $2,928,916.31.

On Friday, July 18th, Justin Rosenstein sold 226,600 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $3,396,734.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $373,750.00.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE ASAN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $14.95. 3,078,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business's fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,138,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,310,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

