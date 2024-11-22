ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Trading Up 6.1% - Here's Why

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN - Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.60 and last traded at $89.63. 82,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 301,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.50.

Get ASGN alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ASGN from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.89.

View Our Latest Report on ASGN

ASGN Price Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,759.45. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $950,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 85,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,262.69. This trade represents a 10.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,763 shares of company stock worth $1,398,986 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ASGN by 1,851.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 588,999 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,912,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company's stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASGN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASGN wasn't on the list.

While ASGN currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here