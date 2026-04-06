ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1% - What's Next?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,280.36 and last traded at $1,304.01. Approximately 1,297,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,848,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,317.23.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,482.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $512.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,393.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,189.04.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $1,430,000. Bawa N Mallick Trust bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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