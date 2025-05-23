ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 1.8% - What's Next?

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $723.50 and last traded at $727.27. 437,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,660,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $740.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $288.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $686.45 and a 200-day moving average of $705.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ASML by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

