ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 1.6% - Here's What Happened

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,831.11 and last traded at $1,777.77. Approximately 3,115,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,823,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,749.04.

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ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,499.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,348.74. The company has a market capitalization of $699.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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