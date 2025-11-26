Free Trial
Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Trading Up 2.3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Asos Pls logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 2.3% to $3.12 on Wednesday, but trading was thin (343 shares, down 86% vs. average) and the stock remains below its 50‑day ($3.39) and 200‑day ($3.90) moving averages.
  • Peel Hunt upgraded ASOS to a strong‑buy, but analyst coverage is mixed—one Strong Buy, one Hold and one Sell—leaving an average rating of Hold.
  • The balance sheet shows high leverage (debt‑to‑equity 2.14) and weak short‑term liquidity (quick ratio 0.50, current ratio 1.18), suggesting potential financial pressure.
Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.0497.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Asos Pls to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asos Pls has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on ASOMY

Asos Pls Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

Asos Pls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

