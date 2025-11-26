Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Trading Up 2.3% - What's Next?

Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.0497.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Asos Pls to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asos Pls has an average rating of "Hold".

Asos Pls Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

Asos Pls Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

