ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock Price Up 10% - Should You Buy?

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 1,471,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,862,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $886.78 million, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 84.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,221 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

