ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock Price Up 10.3% - Here's Why

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.60. 3,363,223 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,514,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $645.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

In other news, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,666 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $383,329.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,553,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,931,624.50. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,666 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $1,779,662.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,315,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,112,851.48. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 766,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,502. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,221 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

