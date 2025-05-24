Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2274 per share on Monday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Get ASBFY alerts: Sign Up

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ASBFY opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Associated British Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Associated British Foods wasn't on the list.

While Associated British Foods currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here