AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 1.6% - Here's What Happened

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $24.03. 2,532,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,493,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASTS. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.40.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 1.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.05.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

