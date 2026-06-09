AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $85.50 and last traded at $88.71. 26,737,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 17,789,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.06.

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Specifically, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $3,854,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,348,857.50. This represents a 53.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $81.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 3.6%

The company's 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average is $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 2.70.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. AST SpaceMobile's revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16,350.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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