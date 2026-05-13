AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 2.5% Higher - Still a Buy?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.68 and last traded at $74.81. 14,848,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 16,013,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.96.

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Key Headlines Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $83.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,350,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $116,397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,980,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,448,964.10. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $422,180. The trade was a 89.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,080,000 shares of company stock worth $274,452,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 923 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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