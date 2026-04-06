AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 2.4% - What's Next?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.72 and last traded at $94.81. 13,099,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 14,876,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.62.

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AST SpaceMobile News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ASTS. UBS Group boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector underperform" rating and set a $45.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $63.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 2.4%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of -71.83 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a current ratio of 16.35.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 482.16%.AST SpaceMobile's quarterly revenue was up 2731.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,180. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vodafone Ventures Ltd bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,413,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $198,270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,919,888 shares of the company's stock worth $977,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,539 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at $90,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,661,551 shares of the company's stock worth $338,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,199 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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