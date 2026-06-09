Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 1.3% Following Insider Selling

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $303.00 and last traded at $341.70. Approximately 7,296,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,557,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.33.

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Specifically, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,882,106.96. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 8,994 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.35, for a total value of $3,276,963.90. Following the sale, the director owned 5,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,140.20. This represents a 62.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other Astera Labs news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.35, for a total value of $1,277,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,909,822.90. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Key Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Astera Labs Trading Down 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.27.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,365,787 shares of the company's stock worth $368,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,141 shares of the company's stock worth $2,690,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,918 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,643 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,599,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 577.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company's stock worth $220,733,000 after purchasing an additional 960,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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