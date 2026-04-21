Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $175.80, but opened at $188.75. Astera Labs shares last traded at $191.3940, with a volume of 1,962,765 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ALAB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company's 50-day moving average price is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.55.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company's revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. This trade represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 94,971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $11,758,359.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,531,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,590,376.81. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 704,009 shares of company stock valued at $88,536,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 213.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 917.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Astera Labs by 102.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 54.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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