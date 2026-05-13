Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading 9.6% Higher - Time to Buy?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $224.76 and last traded at $224.09. Approximately 6,368,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,381,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.42.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.00.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $701,105.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 63,639 shares in the company, valued at $12,729,709.17. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 230,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $45,717,262.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 664,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,689,637.42. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,497,338 shares of company stock valued at $236,827,957. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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