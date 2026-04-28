AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns "Sell" Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a £115 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential downside of 17.31% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £145 to £160 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a £180 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £170 to £180 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of £153.33.

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AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching £139.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,073,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,325,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.94. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,651 and a twelve month high of £157.32. The company has a market capitalization of £215.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is £147.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is £139.66.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

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