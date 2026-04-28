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AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns "Sell" Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
AstraZeneca logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reiterated a "Sell" rating on AstraZeneca with a £115 price objective, implying about a 17.3% downside from the stock's prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but mostly positive: five analysts have "Buy" ratings versus one "Sell", giving a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of £153.33.
  • Shares traded down to £139.08 on the day (38.1M volume), valuing the company at £215.69bn with a P/E of 21.27; the stock sits below its 50‑day SMA (£147.64) and roughly level with its 200‑day SMA (£139.66).
  • Interested in AstraZeneca? Here are five stocks we like better.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a £115 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential downside of 17.31% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £145 to £160 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a £180 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £170 to £180 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of £153.33.

Read Our Latest Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching £139.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,073,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,325,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.94. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,651 and a twelve month high of £157.32. The company has a market capitalization of £215.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is £147.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is £139.66.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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