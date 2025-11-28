Free Trial
Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Astronics shares gapped up prior to trading, opening at $54.35 versus the prior close of $51.00, though trading volume was very light (131 shares).
  • The company beat EPS estimates, reporting $0.49 per share versus the $0.42 consensus while revenue came in slightly below expectations at $211.45 million.
  • Astronics has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a negative P/E (-452.88) and a slight negative net margin (-0.45%) despite a strong return on equity (22.89%), and carries healthy liquidity (current ratio 3.04).
Shares of Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.00, but opened at $54.35. Astronics shares last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands.

Astronics Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

