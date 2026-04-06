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Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Astronics logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up — Astronics opened at $71.60 after closing at $61.90 and last traded at $71.63 on very light volume (326 shares).
  • Earnings beat — The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.75 vs. $0.60 consensus and revenue of $240.07M vs. $237.11M, with a net margin of 3.41% and ROE of 39.95%.
  • Mixed financials/valuation — Market cap is $2.56B with a P/E of 93.03 and debt-to-equity of 2.39, while liquidity is strong (current ratio 3.10) and the stock sits near its 50-day MA ($72.14) above the 200-day MA ($59.64).
  • Five stocks we like better than Astronics.

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.90, but opened at $71.60. Astronics shares last traded at $71.63, with a volume of 326 shares changing hands.

Astronics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $240.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.11 million. Astronics had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 39.95%.

About Astronics

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation is a global provider of advanced technology solutions to the aerospace, defense and other high-reliability industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through both organic innovation and targeted acquisitions. Astronics delivers mission-critical products that enhance aircraft safety, passenger comfort and operational efficiency for major airframers, airlines and defense contractors worldwide.

The company's product portfolio spans several key areas, including electrical power generation and management systems, LED cabin lighting and safety systems, connectivity and data solutions, and automated test equipment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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