ATB Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN had its target price lifted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. ATB Capital's price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$143.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$145.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$148.42.

Stantec Price Performance

STN stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$139.03. The company had a trading volume of 274,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,520. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$123.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$117.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$103.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$143.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

