Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading Up 8.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2025
Atlanta Braves logo with Consumer Discretionary background

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BATRB - Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.75 and last traded at $62.75. 543 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,364% from the average session volume of 37 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 8.3%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

