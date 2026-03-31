Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,218,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the previous session's volume of 271,607 shares.The stock last traded at $17.22 and had previously closed at $16.8160.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Atlas Copco from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco Trading Up 4.1%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.68 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company's core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

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