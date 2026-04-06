Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $17.1101. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $17.9750, with a volume of 14,685 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company's core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

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