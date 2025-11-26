Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,136,642.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 176,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,142,785.55. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $1,123,842.30.

On Friday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $1,103,913.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,131,583.95.

On Monday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total value of $1,129,897.65.

On Thursday, November 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $1,178,647.05.

On Monday, November 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,211,070.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,192,520.70.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90.

On Monday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,324,358.70.

On Friday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $1,284,730.65.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.7%

Atlassian stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.49, a P/E/G ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.46. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Atlassian by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,729 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 422.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,261 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,397 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $210.00 target price on Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.00.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

