Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. Macquarie decreased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.29.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $209.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 688,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,232. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.04. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.77, for a total transaction of $2,303,091.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,971,115.08. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total transaction of $1,730,563.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 192,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,356,552.60. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,055 shares of company stock valued at $63,723,335 over the last three months. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 372.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

