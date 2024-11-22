Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $259.35 and last traded at $259.27, with a volume of 942608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.53 and a 200-day moving average of $176.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $230,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,339,425.60. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $123,963.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $49,012,774. Insiders own 38.55% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 760.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 698,775 shares of the technology company's stock worth $110,972,000 after purchasing an additional 617,566 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Atlassian by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,003,600 shares of the technology company's stock worth $159,382,000 after purchasing an additional 551,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $91,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company's stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

