Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Atos Trading Up 60.9%

Atos SE ( OTCMKTS:AEXAY Get Free Report ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $7.00. Atos shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

