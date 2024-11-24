AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,351 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,148,689,000 after buying an additional 1,569,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company's stock worth $985,307,000 after buying an additional 1,007,228 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $575,070,000 after buying an additional 315,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $537,256,000 after acquiring an additional 675,082 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

