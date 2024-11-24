AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,821 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 397,762 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,888,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company's stock worth $468,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,438,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

