AT&T (NYSE:T) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

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AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,138,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,204,438. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company's 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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