AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Unloaded Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of AT&T Inc. NYSE: T. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AT&T stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. 15,733,633 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,533,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 46.7% during the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 200,917 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 63,933 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in AT&T by 8.3% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 9,201 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the technology company's stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

