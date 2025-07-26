AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Unloaded Rep. J. French Hill

Representative J. French Hill (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of AT&T Inc. NYSE: T. In a filing disclosed on July 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AT&T stock on June 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MARTHA M HILL - REVOCABLE TRUST" account.

Representative J. French Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Loews NYSE: L on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Fortrea NASDAQ: FTRE on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Lazard NYSE: LAZ on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Spectrum Brands NYSE: SPB on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company NYSE: WFC on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Blackstone NYSE: BX on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Regions Financial NYSE: RF on 6/23/2025.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,504 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 32,057 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 229,986 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Hill

French Hill (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hill (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Hill is the founder and chairman of Delta Trust & Bank. He has served as senior policy advisor to President George H.W. Bush, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and senior advisor to Governor Mike Huckabee.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

