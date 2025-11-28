Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Raised to GBX 695 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 to GBX 695 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 146.45% from the stock's current price.

ATG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 to GBX 460 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 730 price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 500 to GBX 415 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 910 to GBX 815 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 623.

Auction Technology Group Stock Down 0.2%

ATG stock traded down GBX 0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 282. The stock had a trading volume of 312,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,086. Auction Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 259.50 and a one year high of GBX 658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 303.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 382.56. The company has a market capitalization of £339.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world's leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

