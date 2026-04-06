Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.24 and last traded at $89.5280, with a volume of 499951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.69.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUGO. Zacks Research raised Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Aura Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Minerals presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $67.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AUGO

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a positive return on equity of 94.81%. The company had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio is currently -251.43%.

Insider Activity at Aura Minerals

In other Aura Minerals news, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $308,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 854,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,780,503.75. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Aura Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Aura Minerals by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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