Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$29.30 and last traded at C$29.21, with a volume of 39543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.21.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.59.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.83%.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

