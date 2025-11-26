Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Stock Price Up 2.7% - Time to Buy?

Get Aurubis alerts: Sign Up

Aurubis Trading Up 2.7%

Aurubis AG ( ETR:NDA Get Free Report ) shares were up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €111.30 and last traded at €111.00. Approximately 228,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €108.10.

The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company's fifty day moving average price is €108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €95.58.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aurubis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aurubis wasn't on the list.

While Aurubis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here