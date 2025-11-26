Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Stock Price Up 2.7% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Aurubis logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Aurubis shares were up 2.7% Wednesday, trading as high as €111.30 and last at €111.00 on ~228,844 shares, which is about 29% below its average daily volume.
  • The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion with a P/E of 11.91, PEG of 1.25 and beta of 1.35; liquidity and leverage metrics include a current ratio of 2.15, quick ratio of 0.71 and debt-to-equity of 8.41, while its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are €108.54 and €95.58 respectively.
  • Aurubis processes metal concentrates and recycled metal materials and sells products such as wire rods, specialty wires, bars, profiles and various rolled products.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA - Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €111.30 and last traded at €111.00. Approximately 228,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €108.10.

Aurubis Trading Up 2.7%

The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company's fifty day moving average price is €108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €95.58.

Aurubis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Aurubis Right Now?

Before you consider Aurubis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aurubis wasn't on the list.

While Aurubis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Enter your email address and we'll send you our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
BlackRock's $91B secret
BlackRock's $91B secret
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
Altucher: It Looks Like My Trump prediction is coming true
Altucher: It Looks Like My Trump prediction is coming true
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines