Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the software company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock's current price.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $374.00 price target (up from $346.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.71. 1,650,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,915. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company's stock worth $5,440,968,000 after buying an additional 397,458 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,677 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,347,400,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,391,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company's stock valued at $904,326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company's stock worth $868,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,187 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

