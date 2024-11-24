Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Seldon Capital LP

Seldon Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM - Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,127 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 75,918 shares during the period. Autohome makes up 3.2% of Seldon Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Seldon Capital LP owned 0.14% of Autohome worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autohome alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,350 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $61,180,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Autohome by 3.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 197,193 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Autohome by 88.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Autohome by 4.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,448 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. StockNews.com cut Autohome from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. CLSA cut Autohome from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autohome to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autohome

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Autohome's previous Variable dividend of $0.57. Autohome's dividend payout ratio is 83.58%.

Autohome declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autohome, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autohome wasn't on the list.

While Autohome currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here