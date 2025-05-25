Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 25th

Tesla, NVIDIA, United States Steel, Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, and Bank of America are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and their components. Their value reflects the financial performance of the automotive sector and is driven by factors such as consumer demand, production costs, regulatory changes and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 84,419,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.29. 198,282,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,927,791. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 53,706,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded down $10.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,878,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,491. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $268.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $4.03 on Friday, reaching $192.16. 9,389,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,870,958. The stock has a market cap of $996.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.42.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.37. 16,534,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,517,093. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $43.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 34,870,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,794,853. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $325.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60.

