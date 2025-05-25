AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,966.76.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,829.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,687.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3,448.47. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,728.97 and a 52-week high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This trade represents a 92.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,940. The trade was a 96.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company's stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

