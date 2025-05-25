Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded Avantor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Avantor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $600,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $652,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Avantor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 100,262,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,625,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,952,926 shares of the company's stock worth $1,052,887,000 after purchasing an additional 983,172 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 1.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,969,199 shares of the company's stock worth $680,321,000 after purchasing an additional 608,806 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Avantor by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company's stock worth $643,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Avantor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,037,089 shares of the company's stock worth $443,251,000 after purchasing an additional 112,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. Avantor has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

