Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Trading Up 8.6% - Here's What Happened

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.5410. 1,893,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,285,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $6.10 to $7.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.50 target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.55.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 10.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $866.25 million, a P/E ratio of 280.59 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter valued at $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,452 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company's stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

