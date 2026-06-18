Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $300.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics traded as high as $260.19 and last traded at $249.7290, with a volume of 67830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.16.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $242.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.95.

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Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 49,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.01, for a total value of $11,970,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,261.29. The trade was a 87.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Maizel sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,368,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,368,150. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,686 shares of company stock worth $26,666,006. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,923 shares of the company's stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2,407.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,718 shares of the company's stock worth $35,189,000 after buying an additional 84,151 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the company's stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $215.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.31.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.10 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 267.16% and a negative net margin of 26.59%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome's pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

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